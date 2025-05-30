WBSSC

WBSSC Issues Recruitment Notice for Over 35,726 School Teachers; Online Applications Begins Soon

PTI
PTI
Posted on 30 May 2025
12:53 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) issued a notice for recruitment of 35,726 teachers of classes 9-10 and 11-12 at state-aided schools abiding by the Supreme Court directive to issue notification by May 31.

As per the notice, uploaded on the WBSSC site on late Thursday night, there will be recruitment of 23,312 teachers for classes 9-10 and 12,514 teachers for classes 11-12 in the secondary and higher secondary schools respectively.

In a significant clause, the notice stipulated the age limit from 21 years-40 years.

"Upper age limit is, however, relaxable by 5 years for scheduled caste/scheduled tribe candidates, 3 years for backward class candidates and 8 years for physically handicapped candidates," the notice said.

Candidates will be given carbon copies of OMR sheets which will be preserved for three years.

The online applications will be received from June 16, 5 pm till June 17, 5 pm, it said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, on April 3, upheld the Calcutta High Court verdict of April 22, 2024, invalidating the appointment of teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools, terming the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

On April 17, the top court extended till December 31 the services of the terminated teachers found untainted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after taking note of the state government's submissions that the mass terminations have adversely impacted teaching in the schools.

The Supreme Court said the advertisement for fresh recruitment will be published on or before May 31 and the entire process including the examination will be completed by December 31 this year. The court asked the state government and its West Bengal School Service Commission to file a compliance affidavit on the initiation of the recruitment process on or before May 31.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 30 May 2025
13:01 PM
WBSSC school teachers Teacher Recruitment
