WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Dec 2025
10:53 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has extended the application deadline for Group C and Group D posts under the 1st State Level Selection Test (Non-Teaching Staff), 2025. The application window, which opened on November 3 and was originally set to close on December 3, will now remain open until December 8, following widespread technical issues reported by applicants. The Commission has also allowed fee payments to be completed until 11.59 PM on the same day.

According to the notification issued, many candidates were unable to access the online portal due to persistent server problems. Officials stated that the portal remained inaccessible for at least two days during the publication of Classes XI–XII results on November 7 and again for two days after the release of Classes IX–X results on November 24, prompting the decision to extend the deadline and ensure fair access for all applicants.

For the 2025 recruitment cycle, WBSSC has announced 2,989 vacancies in the Group C category and 5,488 vacancies for Group D posts. Notably, candidates applying for Group D roles must have passed the secondary examination.

In line with the Supreme Court’s directions, the Commission has barred all individuals identified as “tainted” in previous examinations from participating in the current selection process. WBSSC has already published the list of these candidates, which includes 3,512 individuals—1,163 ineligible candidates under Group C and 2,349 under Group D. The Commission has emphasised strict compliance with these restrictions to maintain transparency and integrity in the recruitment process.

Last updated on 02 Dec 2025
10:59 AM
WBSSC West Bengal School Service Commission applications
