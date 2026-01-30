WBSSC to Hold Group C, D Written Exam Ahead of Assembly Polls - Schedule and Released Pattern

Summary The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced that written examinations schedule for non-teaching staff in state-run and state-aided schools. An official confirmation stated that the School Education Department has received formal approval from the state secretariat, Nabanna, to go ahead with the recruitment process.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced that written examinations for non-teaching staff in state-run and state-aided schools will be conducted on March 1 and March 8, 2026, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. An official confirmation stated that the School Education Department has received formal approval from the state secretariat, Nabanna, to go ahead with the recruitment process.

According to the commission, the written examination for Group C posts will be held on March 1, while the Group D examination is scheduled for March 8. Notices regarding the examinations are in the process of being uploaded following the clearance granted by the state authorities. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,989 vacancies in Group C and 5,488 vacancies in Group D across government and government-aided schools in West Bengal.

The response to the recruitment has been substantial, with around 16 lakh candidates having submitted applications for the two categories. Of these, approximately 8.13 lakh applicants have registered for Group C posts, while about 8.20 lakh candidates have applied for Group D positions. To accommodate the large number of examinees, the WBSSC will conduct the tests at more than 1,500 examination centres across the state.

The commission has outlined the examination pattern, stating that the Group C written test will carry 60 marks, whereas the Group D examination will be held for 40 marks. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions issued by the commission and check official notifications for further details regarding admit cards and examination guidelines.

At the same time, the WBSSC has clarified that candidates identified as “tainted” will not be permitted to appear for the examinations. These include non-teaching staff whose appointments were cancelled following a Supreme Court order dated April 3, 2025. The commission has already published a list of 3,512 such candidates, comprising 1,363 in Group C and 2,349 in Group D, who are barred from participating in the recruitment process.