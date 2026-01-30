WBSSC

WBSSC to Hold Group C, D Written Exam Ahead of Assembly Polls - Schedule and Released Pattern

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2026
12:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced that written examinations schedule for non-teaching staff in state-run and state-aided schools.
An official confirmation stated that the School Education Department has received formal approval from the state secretariat, Nabanna, to go ahead with the recruitment process.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced that written examinations for non-teaching staff in state-run and state-aided schools will be conducted on March 1 and March 8, 2026, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. An official confirmation stated that the School Education Department has received formal approval from the state secretariat, Nabanna, to go ahead with the recruitment process.

According to the commission, the written examination for Group C posts will be held on March 1, while the Group D examination is scheduled for March 8. Notices regarding the examinations are in the process of being uploaded following the clearance granted by the state authorities. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,989 vacancies in Group C and 5,488 vacancies in Group D across government and government-aided schools in West Bengal.

The response to the recruitment has been substantial, with around 16 lakh candidates having submitted applications for the two categories. Of these, approximately 8.13 lakh applicants have registered for Group C posts, while about 8.20 lakh candidates have applied for Group D positions. To accommodate the large number of examinees, the WBSSC will conduct the tests at more than 1,500 examination centres across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission has outlined the examination pattern, stating that the Group C written test will carry 60 marks, whereas the Group D examination will be held for 40 marks. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions issued by the commission and check official notifications for further details regarding admit cards and examination guidelines.

At the same time, the WBSSC has clarified that candidates identified as “tainted” will not be permitted to appear for the examinations. These include non-teaching staff whose appointments were cancelled following a Supreme Court order dated April 3, 2025. The commission has already published a list of 3,512 such candidates, comprising 1,363 in Group C and 2,349 in Group D, who are barred from participating in the recruitment process.

Last updated on 30 Jan 2026
12:53 PM
WBSSC West Bengal School Service Commission non-teaching staff Exam dates
Similar stories
IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Registration 2026 Begins - Check Application Deadline, Link and Eligibility

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download Till Feb 15

WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: WBCHSE Begins Class 12 Model Question Paper Distribution Ahead of Februar. . .

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Released for Class 12 Practical Exam at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Registration 2026 Begins - Check Application Deadline, Link and Eligibility

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download Till Feb 15

WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: WBCHSE Begins Class 12 Model Question Paper Distribution Ahead of Februar. . .

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Released for Class 12 Practical Exam at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 Revised! Board Releases Updated CBT Schedule for All Zones

FMGE December 2025

FMGE December 2025 Result Declared - Download Link, Pass Percentage and Merit List

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality