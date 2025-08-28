WBSCTVESD

JEXPO 2025 Choice Filling Begins: Check All Phases Schedule and Admission Process

Posted on 28 Aug 2025
File Image

The West Bengal State Council for Vocational Training (WBSCVT) has started the JEXPO 2025 choice filling process for polytechnic and ITI admissions. Candidates selected in the merit list for JEXPO counselling can now submit their preferences for institutes and courses through the official portal, scvtwb.in. The choice filling and locking window will remain open till August 30, 2025.

Through the JEXPO choice filling process, candidates can prioritize their desired colleges and diploma courses for admission to first-year polytechnic programmes in West Bengal. The JEXPO merit list 2025, prepared on the basis of Class 10 marks due to the delay caused by a legal issue over OBC reservation, was released on August 25, 2025. Candidates are advised to download their rank cards before proceeding with the choice filling.

Admission Schedule

According to the counselling schedule, the first round of allotment will be declared on August 31, followed by the first phase of admission from September 1 to 4. The second phase allotment will be announced on September 5, with admissions scheduled from September 6 to 8. A vacancy declaration will take place on September 10, after which the second round of choice filling will be held from September 10 to 11. The third round allotment is set for September 12, with the final phase of admission continuing till September 15. Regular classes are expected to commence from September 15, 2025.

Candidates must log in using their credentials, fill in their preferences, and lock them in order of priority. They are also advised to save a copy of their submitted choices for future reference.

