West Bengal Police

West Bengal Police SI Answer Key 2025 Released for Preliminary Exam; Objection Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Oct 2025
13:56 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the prelims examination held on October 12, 2025, can now download the answer key from the official websites — prb.wb.gov.in
The WB SI answer key 2025 will remain available on the portal for seven days, allowing candidates to review the correct responses and raise objections, if any

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the preliminary answer key for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Armed and Unarmed Branches of West Bengal Police 2024. Candidates who appeared for the prelims examination held on October 12, 2025, can now download the answer key from the official websites — prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB SI answer key 2025 will remain available on the portal for seven days, allowing candidates to review the correct responses and raise objections, if any. The preliminary examination consisted of 100 questions, and the answer key has been published accordingly.

As part of the selection process, candidates must clear the preliminary exam, mains exam, and an interview round to qualify for recruitment to the SI post in the state police force. Candidates are advised to download the answer key PDF, compare it with their question paper and responses, and identify any discrepancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its official notice, the board stated, “All candidates are advised to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board with documents to prove the claim through e-mail at answerkeywbprb10@gmail.com within 7 days from October 16, 2025.”

West Bengal SI Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: prb.wb.gov.in
  2. Find and click on the link for ‘Recruitment to post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed and Armed Branch) 2024’
  3. On the new page, click the PDF link to download the answer key
  4. Save the file and compare your responses
  5. If required, raise objections via email with valid documents within the deadline

Candidates must send any objections or challenges to the provided email address within seven days from the release date of the answer key — that is, by October 23, 2025.

Last updated on 17 Oct 2025
13:57 PM
West Bengal Police Police recruitment Answer Key West Bengal Police Recruitment
Similar stories
Haryana government

Haryana CET 2025 Correction Portal Opens After High Court Order; Know Last Date Insid. . .

Assam government

Assam TET 2024 Results Declared at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Verification from October . . .

MCC

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Amid Data Leak Concerns; Admission Sched. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier-1 Answer Key 2025 Released; Check Last Date to Raise Objections Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Haryana government

Haryana CET 2025 Correction Portal Opens After High Court Order; Know Last Date Insid. . .

MCC

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Amid Data Leak Concerns; Admission Sched. . .

Assam government

Assam TET 2024 Results Declared at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Verification from October . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier-1 Answer Key 2025 Released; Check Last Date to Raise Objections Here

NBEMS

NBEMS Delays NEET SS 2025, Issues Fresh Schedule; Check Complete Details Here

BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 to Be Declared Soon! Qualified Candidates to Appear for. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality