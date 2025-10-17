West Bengal Police SI Answer Key 2025 Released for Preliminary Exam; Objection Window Open

Summary Candidates who appeared for the prelims examination held on October 12, 2025, can now download the answer key from the official websites — prb.wb.gov.in The WB SI answer key 2025 will remain available on the portal for seven days, allowing candidates to review the correct responses and raise objections, if any

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the preliminary answer key for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Armed and Unarmed Branches of West Bengal Police 2024. Candidates who appeared for the prelims examination held on October 12, 2025, can now download the answer key from the official websites — prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB SI answer key 2025 will remain available on the portal for seven days, allowing candidates to review the correct responses and raise objections, if any. The preliminary examination consisted of 100 questions, and the answer key has been published accordingly.

As part of the selection process, candidates must clear the preliminary exam, mains exam, and an interview round to qualify for recruitment to the SI post in the state police force. Candidates are advised to download the answer key PDF, compare it with their question paper and responses, and identify any discrepancies.

In its official notice, the board stated, “All candidates are advised to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board with documents to prove the claim through e-mail at answerkeywbprb10@gmail.com within 7 days from October 16, 2025.”

West Bengal SI Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: prb.wb.gov.in Find and click on the link for ‘Recruitment to post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed and Armed Branch) 2024’ On the new page, click the PDF link to download the answer key Save the file and compare your responses If required, raise objections via email with valid documents within the deadline

Candidates must send any objections or challenges to the provided email address within seven days from the release date of the answer key — that is, by October 23, 2025.