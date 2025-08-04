WBPRB
WB Police Constable and SI Posts Exam Dates Announced: Full Schedule & Selection Steps
Posted on 04 Aug 2025
12:12 PM
File Image
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released the exam schedule for Constable, Sub-Inspector (SI), and other key posts in the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police departments. The recruitment exams will begin from October 12, 2025, and continue till February 1, 2026, as per the latest notification on the WBPRB website — prb.wb.gov.in.
Key Exam Dates
Recruitment Process
Candidates will undergo multiple stages, including:
Only those who clear the preliminary test will be shortlisted for the Mains and subsequent rounds.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official WBPRB portal for updates on admit card releases, PMT/PET schedules, and further instructions.