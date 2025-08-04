WB Police Constable and SI Posts Exam Dates Announced: Full Schedule & Selection Steps

Summary The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released the exam schedule for Constable, Sub-Inspector (SI), and other key posts in the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police departments. The recruitment exams will begin from October 12, 2025, and continue till February 1, 2026, as per the latest notification on the WBPRB website.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released the exam schedule for Constable, Sub-Inspector (SI), and other key posts in the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police departments. The recruitment exams will begin from October 12, 2025, and continue till February 1, 2026, as per the latest notification on the WBPRB website — prb.wb.gov.in.

Key Exam Dates

October 12, 2025: Preliminary Test for SI (Unarmed & Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police 2024.

October 15, 2025: Final Combined Competitive Exam for SI/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), SI (Armed Branch), and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023.

November 30, 2025: Written Exam for Constable posts in West Bengal Police 2024.

February 1, 2026: Preliminary Exam for Constable/Lady Constable posts in Kolkata Police 2024.

Recruitment Process

Candidates will undergo multiple stages, including:

Preliminary Written Test Mains (Final Combined Competitive Exam) Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Interview

Only those who clear the preliminary test will be shortlisted for the Mains and subsequent rounds.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official WBPRB portal for updates on admit card releases, PMT/PET schedules, and further instructions.