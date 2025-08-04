WBPRB

WB Police Constable and SI Posts Exam Dates Announced: Full Schedule & Selection Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Aug 2025
12:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released the exam schedule for Constable, Sub-Inspector (SI), and other key posts in the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police departments.
The recruitment exams will begin from October 12, 2025, and continue till February 1, 2026, as per the latest notification on the WBPRB website.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released the exam schedule for Constable, Sub-Inspector (SI), and other key posts in the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police departments. The recruitment exams will begin from October 12, 2025, and continue till February 1, 2026, as per the latest notification on the WBPRB website — prb.wb.gov.in.

Key Exam Dates

  • October 12, 2025: Preliminary Test for SI (Unarmed & Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police 2024.
  • October 15, 2025: Final Combined Competitive Exam for SI/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), SI (Armed Branch), and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023.
  • November 30, 2025: Written Exam for Constable posts in West Bengal Police 2024.
  • February 1, 2026: Preliminary Exam for Constable/Lady Constable posts in Kolkata Police 2024.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recruitment Process

Candidates will undergo multiple stages, including:

  1. Preliminary Written Test
  2. Mains (Final Combined Competitive Exam)
  3. Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
  4. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  5. Interview

Only those who clear the preliminary test will be shortlisted for the Mains and subsequent rounds.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official WBPRB portal for updates on admit card releases, PMT/PET schedules, and further instructions.

Last updated on 04 Aug 2025
12:13 PM
WBPRB West Bengal Police Recruitment Board West Bengal Police Recruitment exam schedule
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Admit Card Today at Official Websites- Follow Key Updates Insid. . .

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Applications Open For APSC JE Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Inside

NTA

AIAPGET 2025 Results OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET- Know Cut-off, Toppers List Insid. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Exam Dates For NEET SS 2025, DNB (Broad Speciality), FMGE December 2025 Session OUT- . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 Admit Card Today at Official Websites- Follow Key Updates Insid. . .

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Applications Open For APSC JE Recruitment 2025- Vacancy Details Inside

Don Bosco School, Park Circus

MuseVention 2025 by Don Bosco Park Circus and ISR Redefines Experiential Learning in . . .

NTA

AIAPGET 2025 Results OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET- Know Cut-off, Toppers List Insid. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Exam Dates For NEET SS 2025, DNB (Broad Speciality), FMGE December 2025 Session OUT- . . .

AP SSC Class 10

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh Issues AP SSC Model Question Papers 2026. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality