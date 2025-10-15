WB NEET UG 2025 - Round 3 Verified Candidates List Today; Choice Filling to Begin Soon

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the verified candidates list and seat matrix for NEET UG 2025 counselling Round 3 today, October 15. Only candidates listed in the verification list can proceed with choice filling.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the verified candidates list and seat matrix for NEET UG 2025 counselling Round 3 today, October 15. Earlier scheduled for October 10, the release had been postponed, resulting in a revised counselling schedule.

Only candidates listed in the verification list can proceed with choice filling. They must ensure that choices are filled and submitted before the specified deadline to avoid disqualification.

As per the updated timeline, the online choice filling and locking process will begin from 4 PM today and continue until October 17. The Commission will publish the seat allotment result on October 22. The reporting and admission process for selected candidates will be conducted for three days (October 24, 25, and 27), from 11 AM to 4 PM.

For the admission process, candidates allotted seats in private medical colleges must report to the designated government medical colleges in Kolkata. Similarly, those allotted seats in private dental colleges must complete formalities at Dr R Ahmed Dental College. All candidates are required to carry original documents, fee receipts, and the mandatory bond for verification and admission.

After the conclusion of Round 3, WBMCC will open registration for the online stray round on October 29. The committee has advised candidates under State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats to keep checking the official website for the latest updates, detailed guidelines, and further notifications to avoid missing important deadlines.