NEET UG 2025 Round 3 - MCC Adds 66 New Seats on Oct 14! Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again announced the addition of 66 new MBBS seats to the Round 3 seat matrix for the ongoing NEET UG Counselling 2025 in a notice dated October 14. Candidates participating in said round can check the updated seat details on the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the newly added seats have been included in the seat matrix to give candidates more options for MBBS admissions under the All India Quota (AIQ) and Deemed/Paid Quota.

Newly Added MBBS Seats (14.10.25)

Autonomous State Medical College, Amethi (UP) - 8 Seats (AIQ)

Rampurhat Govt. Medical College, Rampurhat, West Bengal - 8 Seats (AIQ)

J R Medical College And Hospital, Tamil Nadu - 50 Seats (Deemed/Paid Quota)

With the ongoing addition of seats, MCC has been constantly revising and updating the counselling dates. According to the latest schedule published on October 13, the choice filling and locking deadline is scheduled for October 16. Processing of the seat allotment will be conducted from October 17 to 18, with the third round final result declaration on October 18. Reporting for the allotted candidates will begin on October 19 and continue till October 27.

Candidates are advised to review the revised seat matrix carefully and update their choices of preferred colleges and courses before locking their final selections.