NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 3 Registration Closes Today - Check Next Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Oct 2025
14:56 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the registration and fee payment window for the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 third round today, October 8.
Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the registration and fee payment window for the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 third round today, October 8, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website (wbmcc.nic.in).

The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM, with the fee payment deadline till midnight of the same day.

Post-Registration Process and Allotment Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification, which is currently ongoing and will conclude on October 9, at designated colleges and time slots. Candidates are required to bring their original documents along with a self-attested photocopy for verification.

Upon verification, candidates will receive a system-generated certificate confirming successful verification, both in physical form at the verification venue and within their online candidate profile.

Publication of Verified List and Seat Matrix: On October 10, 2025, the WBMCC will release the list of successfully verified candidates and the seat matrix for the current round, post noon.

Choice Filling and Locking: Verified candidates can begin online choice filling and locking from October 10 (2 PM) until midnight of October 12, 2025.

Seat Allotment: The allotment result for the third round will be published on October 15, 2025, post-4 PM.

Candidates allotted seats must undergo another round of physical document verification at the allotted college. Successful candidates must submit original documents during admission and receive a system-generated admission letter from the college. They must also ensure that all documents are valid and in order, as discrepancies during final document verification at the admission stage may lead to cancellation of admission.

Last updated on 08 Oct 2025
14:58 PM
NEET UG 2025 WB NEET UG 2025 WBMCC NEET counselling Registration
Similar stories
Karnataka government

KEA Extends Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline! Check Last Date. . .

Tamil Nadu government

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in- Objection Window Opens

Registration Date

NVS Extends JNVST 2026 Registration Deadline for Class 9 & 11 Admissions! Know Last D. . .

NEET UG

MCC to Announce NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Today- Know D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KIIT DU Convocation 2025
KIIT University

Nobel laureates spark inspiration at 2025 convocation ceremony

Felicitation to Sports Achievers of KIIT & KISS
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Indian athletes bring glory to the World University Games 2025 with their medal haul

Karnataka government

KEA Extends Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline! Check Last Date. . .

Tamil Nadu government

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in- Objection Window Opens

Registration Date

NVS Extends JNVST 2026 Registration Deadline for Class 9 & 11 Admissions! Know Last D. . .

college events

Calcutta Youth Meet Chapter 9 – A Grand Celebration of Youth, Culture, and Calcutta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality