WB NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 3 Registration Closes Today - Check Next Steps

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the registration and fee payment window for the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 third round today, October 8. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the registration and fee payment window for the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 third round today, October 8, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website (wbmcc.nic.in).

The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM, with the fee payment deadline till midnight of the same day.

Post-Registration Process and Allotment Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification, which is currently ongoing and will conclude on October 9, at designated colleges and time slots. Candidates are required to bring their original documents along with a self-attested photocopy for verification.

Upon verification, candidates will receive a system-generated certificate confirming successful verification, both in physical form at the verification venue and within their online candidate profile.

Publication of Verified List and Seat Matrix: On October 10, 2025, the WBMCC will release the list of successfully verified candidates and the seat matrix for the current round, post noon.

Choice Filling and Locking: Verified candidates can begin online choice filling and locking from October 10 (2 PM) until midnight of October 12, 2025.

Seat Allotment: The allotment result for the third round will be published on October 15, 2025, post-4 PM.

Candidates allotted seats must undergo another round of physical document verification at the allotted college. Successful candidates must submit original documents during admission and receive a system-generated admission letter from the college. They must also ensure that all documents are valid and in order, as discrepancies during final document verification at the admission stage may lead to cancellation of admission.