WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Round 2 Registration Closes Today; Check Latest Schedule

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the registration window for the second phase of NEET UG Counselling 2025.
Interested students can apply online through the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the registration window for the second phase of NEET UG Counselling 2025, offering eligible candidates another opportunity to secure admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the state quota. Interested students can apply online through the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. The registration portal will remain open until 4 PM today, August 29, 2025. Applicants must carefully complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fee within the specified timeline.

To apply for Phase 2 counselling, candidates must visit the WBMCC portal, click on the Phase 2 registration link, fill in their personal and academic details, upload documents, pay the counselling fee, and submit the application. After successful submission, applicants should download the confirmation page for future reference.

Following registration, the verification of candidates will take place at the allotted colleges from August 28 to 30, 2025. Students who wish to surrender their seats must do so on August 30 by submitting all original documents. The verified candidates’ list will be published on September 1, 2025, after 2 PM. The window for online choice filling and choice locking will then remain open from September 1 (4 PM) to September 3, 2025 (midnight). The Round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on September 8, 2025, after 4 PM, and selected candidates must report to their allotted institutes between September 9 and 11, 2025, to complete admission formalities.

This second round of counselling is particularly significant for aspirants who were unable to secure a seat in the first phase, giving them another chance to participate in the allotment process and pursue medical education in West Bengal. Candidates are strongly advised to complete their applications on time and keep checking the official website for the latest updates and instructions.

