NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration Ends Today Following Extension: Verification Ongoing

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Oct 2025
13:02 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to officially close the third round registration and fee payment window for the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, October 29, 2025.

Following multiple extensions, the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to finally close the third round registration and fee payment window for the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, October 29, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official WBMCC website.

The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM, with the fee payment deadline till midnight of the same day.

After successful registration and fee payment, candidates must undergo document verification, which is currently ongoing and will conclude on October 30, at designated colleges and time slots. Candidates are required to bring their original documents along with a self-attested photocopy for verification. Additionally, students who wish to surrender their allotted seats were allowed to do so through the online portal by providing all the required documents from October 24 to 25.

According to the latest counselling schedule published on October 25, WBMCC will release the list of successfully verified candidates and the seat matrix for the current round on October 31, following which the choice filling will open on the same day from 2 PM.

The allotment result for the third round will be published on November 5, 2025, post-2 PM.

Find the detailed counselling schedule here.

Last updated on 29 Oct 2025
13:02 PM
NEET UG 2025 WBMCC NEET counselling WB NEET UG 2025 Registration
