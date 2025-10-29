UP Police Admit Card 2025 Released for SI, ASI, and Computer Operator Posts; Download Link Inside

Summary Candidates who have registered for these examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website — uppbpb.gov.in Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming recruitment examinations for the posts of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Ministerial), Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts), and Computer Operator Grade-A.

Candidates who have registered for these examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website — uppbpb.gov.in.

The Computer Operator Grade-A exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 2025, from 10 am to 12 noon, while the Sub Inspector and ASI recruitment exam will be held on November 2, 2025, in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The examinations will be conducted across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website — uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link for SI, ASI, or Computer Operator Grade-A Admit Card 2025 Enter your login credentials (registration ID and password) Submit the details and view your admit card Download and print the admit card for exam day use

The UPPRPB has advised candidates to carefully verify all details on their admit cards, including exam centre, shift timing, and reporting instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.