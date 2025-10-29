NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins; Seat Matrix and Detailed Schedule Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Oct 2025
12:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially begun the choice filling and published the seat matrix for NEET PG 2025 counselling.
This year’s NEET PG counselling will include four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round - following last year’s pattern.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially begun the choice filling and published the seat matrix for NEET PG 2025 counselling, providing candidates with a detailed breakdown of available seats for the ongoing admission process. This round, which began on October 17, 2025, will facilitate admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes under both the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats across the country.

As per the latest announcement, the seats for this round have been classified under the following categories:

  • Final DNB Seats
  • Deemed University Seats
  • Central Internal Quota Seats
  • All India Quota (AIQ) Seats
ADVERTISEMENT

The much-awaited choice-filling process began on October 28, with candidates required to fill and lock their preferences by November 5, 2025. After reviewing the seat matrix, registered candidates can log in to the official MCC portal (mcc.nic.in), fill in their choices in order of preference, and save them for final submission.

The seat allotment result for NEET PG 2025 Round 1 will be declared on November 8, 2025, followed by the institute reporting process scheduled from November 9 to 15. Candidates must finalise their choices early and cross-check the seat matrix thoroughly to optimise their allotment chances in this competitive counselling round.

This year’s NEET PG counselling will include four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round - following last year’s pattern.

Find the detailed seat matrix here.

Last updated on 29 Oct 2025
12:13 PM
NEET PG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling Seat Matrix
Similar stories
UPSC

CSE Mains 2024: UPSC Recommends 114 Additional Candidates from Reserve List! Check Na. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Registration Deadline Extended by BCI - Updated Exam Schedule Released

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE Notification 2025 Out: Check Registration Dates, Zone Wise Vacancy and Post De. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Application Correction Begins - IIT Guwahati Announces Editable Fields & Fe. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC

CSE Mains 2024: UPSC Recommends 114 Additional Candidates from Reserve List! Check Na. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Registration Deadline Extended by BCI - Updated Exam Schedule Released

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE Notification 2025 Out: Check Registration Dates, Zone Wise Vacancy and Post De. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Application Correction Begins - IIT Guwahati Announces Editable Fields & Fe. . .

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

RSSB Rajasthan VDO 2025 City Intimation Slip Out Now: Link and Admit Card Download Da. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC UG 2026 Registration Window Opens; Over 8000+ Vacancies Notified

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality