NEET PG 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins; Seat Matrix and Detailed Schedule Out

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially begun the choice filling and published the seat matrix for NEET PG 2025 counselling, providing candidates with a detailed breakdown of available seats for the ongoing admission process. This round, which began on October 17, 2025, will facilitate admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes under both the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats across the country.

As per the latest announcement, the seats for this round have been classified under the following categories:

Final DNB Seats

Deemed University Seats

Central Internal Quota Seats

All India Quota (AIQ) Seats

The much-awaited choice-filling process began on October 28, with candidates required to fill and lock their preferences by November 5, 2025. After reviewing the seat matrix, registered candidates can log in to the official MCC portal (mcc.nic.in), fill in their choices in order of preference, and save them for final submission.

The seat allotment result for NEET PG 2025 Round 1 will be declared on November 8, 2025, followed by the institute reporting process scheduled from November 9 to 15. Candidates must finalise their choices early and cross-check the seat matrix thoroughly to optimise their allotment chances in this competitive counselling round.

This year’s NEET PG counselling will include four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round - following last year’s pattern.

Find the detailed seat matrix here.