JKBOPEE Releases Provisional Merit List for J-K NEET PG Counselling 2025; 1,328 Candidates Eligible

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has published the provisional merit list for J-K NEET PG 2025 counselling, marking the first step toward admissions to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses in the Union Territory. A total of 1,328 candidates have been declared eligible for the counselling process.

The merit list has been prepared based on data shared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). However, the Board noted that several applications were found incomplete due to missing documents such as domicile, internship completion certificates, and state medical registration certificates.

Such candidates have been provisionally allowed to participate in the counselling process but must submit the pending documents at the time of admission. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of candidature, the Board warned.

In an additional update, the JKBOPEE has revised the list of difficulty areas and approved 27 candidates under the category. The approved candidates have completed their internship or service in areas recognized as “difficult” by the authorities.

Applicants who submitted invalid certificates or had less than one year of service in such areas have been excluded from the list and placed under the open category.

Similarly, candidates who applied under the CDP (Children of Defence Personnel) category but uploaded outdated certificates have been provisionally retained in the merit list. They must, however, submit updated certificates at the BOPEE offices in Jammu or Srinagar by October 31, 2025.

The Board clarified that no documents will be accepted via email or WhatsApp. Additionally, some applications were rejected outright as the candidates’ NEET PG 2025 scores were below the cutoff marks prescribed by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

The JK NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule will soon be released on the official website — jkbopee.gov.in.