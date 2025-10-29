NEET counselling

JKBOPEE Releases Provisional Merit List for J-K NEET PG Counselling 2025; 1,328 Candidates Eligible

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Oct 2025
14:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
A total of 1,328 candidates have been declared eligible for the counselling process
The merit list has been prepared based on data shared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has published the provisional merit list for J-K NEET PG 2025 counselling, marking the first step toward admissions to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses in the Union Territory. A total of 1,328 candidates have been declared eligible for the counselling process.

The merit list has been prepared based on data shared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). However, the Board noted that several applications were found incomplete due to missing documents such as domicile, internship completion certificates, and state medical registration certificates.

Such candidates have been provisionally allowed to participate in the counselling process but must submit the pending documents at the time of admission. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of candidature, the Board warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an additional update, the JKBOPEE has revised the list of difficulty areas and approved 27 candidates under the category. The approved candidates have completed their internship or service in areas recognized as “difficult” by the authorities.

Applicants who submitted invalid certificates or had less than one year of service in such areas have been excluded from the list and placed under the open category.

Similarly, candidates who applied under the CDP (Children of Defence Personnel) category but uploaded outdated certificates have been provisionally retained in the merit list. They must, however, submit updated certificates at the BOPEE offices in Jammu or Srinagar by October 31, 2025.

The Board clarified that no documents will be accepted via email or WhatsApp. Additionally, some applications were rejected outright as the candidates’ NEET PG 2025 scores were below the cutoff marks prescribed by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

The JK NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule will soon be released on the official website — jkbopee.gov.in.

Last updated on 29 Oct 2025
14:48 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
ICSI CSEET

ICSI Releases CSEET November 2025 Admit Card; Exam Scheduled for November 8

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh to Get 100 New CBSE Schools, CM Sukhu Launches Multiple Development . . .

MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Results to Be Released Today; Check Key D. . .

Police recruitment

UP Police Admit Card 2025 Released for SI, ASI, and Computer Operator Posts; Download. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BDM International school

BDM International to Host ‘Velocity 2025’: Kolkata Schools Gear Up for Business I. . .

ICSI CSEET

ICSI Releases CSEET November 2025 Admit Card; Exam Scheduled for November 8

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh to Get 100 New CBSE Schools, CM Sukhu Launches Multiple Development . . .

MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Results to Be Released Today; Check Key D. . .

Police recruitment

UP Police Admit Card 2025 Released for SI, ASI, and Computer Operator Posts; Download. . .

IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur to Host INSTRUO 14: Robowars, Hacksprint and More from October 31!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality