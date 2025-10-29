MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Released; Bond Submission Rules Revised

Summary Eligible candidates can register online through the official portal — dme.mponline.gov.in — by November 5, 2025 In a significant update to the counselling process, the DME has revised the bond submission rules for candidates opting for upgradation in later rounds

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has announced the schedule for Round 1 of MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes under the state quota. Eligible candidates can register online through the official portal — dme.mponline.gov.in — by November 5, 2025.

In a significant update to the counselling process, the DME has revised the bond submission rules for candidates opting for upgradation in later rounds. Such candidates will not be required to submit the rural service bond and seat leaving bond at the time of admission in the first and second rounds. Instead, they must provide a notarized affidavit on ₹500 stamp paper, declaring that they will submit the service bond if they do not upgrade in subsequent rounds.

New Guidelines For In-Service Candidates

The Madhya Pradesh government has also revised the registration process for in-service medical officers. As per the new rule, all in-service candidates must register under the open category during initial registration. This change follows disputes from the previous year regarding incentive marks allocation, which resulted in the cancellation of the first round of counselling in 2024.

Candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹1,100 while filling out the application form.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Schedule

Profile creation and Registration by eligible candidates of NEET PG (MD/MS)2025- October 24 to November 5

Publication of merit list of registered candidates- November 6

Publication of vacancies- November 6

Objection against vacancies- November 7

Disposal of objection and final vacancies- November 8

Choice filling and choice locking for first round- November 9 to 11

First round allotment result- November 13

Reporting at allotted college in person for documents verifications- November 14 to 19

Online resignation and cancellation of admission at college level- November 14 to 22

The DME has urged all NEET PG-qualified candidates seeking admission under the Madhya Pradesh state quota to adhere to the deadlines and verify all details before submitting their applications.