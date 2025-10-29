MP NEET UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Results to Be Released Today; Check Key Details Here

Summary Candidates who participated in the mop-up round can check their allotment status on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in The mop-up round was conducted after the choice filling and choice locking process, which took place from October 25 to 27, 2025, until 11:59 PM

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh (DME MP) is set to release the mop-up round seat allotment results for MP NEET UG 2025 today, October 29, 2025. Candidates who participated in the mop-up round can check their allotment status on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The mop-up round was conducted after the choice filling and choice locking process, which took place from October 25 to 27, 2025, until 11:59 PM. Once the results are declared, candidates allotted seats will be required to report in person to their respective medical or dental colleges for document verification and admission between October 30 and November 3, 2025, up to 6 PM.

To check the seat allotment result, candidates need to visit the official DME MP portal, click on the mop-up round seat allotment result link, and log in using their credentials. The result will be displayed on the screen, which should be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The DME MP has urged candidates to carefully verify all details on their allotment letters, including the college name, course, and reporting schedule, to ensure a smooth admission process.