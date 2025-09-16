WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List Postponed! Schedule for All Phases Revised Again

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has postponed the publication of the verified candidates list and seat matrix for the NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 2. Along with this, the entire counselling schedule for the second, third, and online stray rounds has been revised.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has postponed the publication of the verified candidates list and seat matrix for the NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 2. Initially, the release date was scheduled for September 15, which has now been deferred to September 18, 2025.

Along with this, the entire counselling schedule for the second, third, and online stray rounds has been revised. This extension applies to all medical candidates seeking State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats in West Bengal.

Revised Round 2 Schedule

According to the revised schedule, the publication of the verified candidates' list and seat matrix will be on September 18, after 5 PM. The online choice filling and locking window will open at 6 PM on September 18 and will close on September 21. The seat allotment results will be published on September 24 in the afternoon.

Reporting and admission of selected candidates will take place from September 24 to 27, between 11 AM and 4 PM. Notably, candidates allotted seats in private medical colleges must report to designated government medical colleges in Kolkata, while those allotted private dental colleges will complete the process at Dr R Ahmed Dental College. Candidates must carry all original documents, fee receipts, and the bond for successful re-verification and admission.

Following the completion of the said round, round 3 registration will commence on October 6.

WBMCC has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for timely updates, detailed instructions, and further notifications regarding the counselling process.

Check the detailed revised schedule here.