WB NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Seat Surrender Extended; WBMCC Revises Schedule Again!

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released a revised schedule for Round 2 of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025. The WBMCC has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for timely updates, detailed instructions, and further notifications regarding the counselling process.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released a revised schedule for Round 2 of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025. Earlier, the online seat surrender process at the allotted college level with all original documents was set to end on August 30, while the Round 2 verified candidates list and choice-filling process were scheduled to begin on September 1. However, the commission has now extended the seat surrender window, allowing candidates to complete the process on September 13 and 15.

With this extension, the entire counselling timeline has been updated. The revised schedule states that the publication of the successfully verified candidates' list and the seat matrix will now be released on September 15. Following this, the choice-filling and locking window will remain open from September 15 to 17. The Round 2 result will be declared on September 22, and candidates allotted seats will have to report and complete the admission formalities between September 23 and 25, 2025.

This revised timeline applies to all medical aspirants seeking admission under the State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats in West Bengal. After Round 2, the third round of counselling will commence on September 30, 2025, while the online stray vacancy round is scheduled to begin on October 16, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WBMCC has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for timely updates, detailed instructions, and further notifications regarding the counselling process.

Read the detailed counselling schedule here.