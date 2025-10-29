WBMCC

WBMCC Releases WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Merit List; 956 Candidates Eligible for Choice Filling

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Oct 2025
14:06 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has announced the provisional merit list of eligible candidates for Round 3 of the WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025. The list includes the names of candidates eligible for admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery), BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery), and BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) programmes.

According to the official release, a total of 956 candidates have been deemed eligible for the Round 3 choice-filling process. The merit list displays key details such as All India Rank, candidate name, category, PwD status, and candidate type.

A total of 13 AYUSH colleges in West Bengal are participating in the 2025 counselling process, including five government institutions. Candidates allotted seats under the 85% state quota will be required to report to their respective allotted colleges between September 16 and 17, 2025.

The WBMCC conducts AYUSH UG counselling based on NEET UG scores for admission to BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS courses under the state quota. The counselling process includes multiple rounds of seat allotment, ensuring fair distribution of seats among eligible NEET-qualified candidates.

Candidates can view the Round 3 merit list and complete the choice-filling process through the official WBMCC website — wbmcc.nic.in.

Last updated on 29 Oct 2025
14:06 PM
WBMCC AYUSH 2025 merit list
