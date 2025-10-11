NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended Again! MCC Adds 67 New MBBS Seats

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again extended the NEET UG 2025 round 3 choice filling deadline in light of the addition of new MBBS seats in medical colleges across Kolkata and Tamil Nadu. This marks the second extension in the choice filling schedule for NEET UG round 3 counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again extended the NEET UG 2025 round 3 choice filling deadline in light of the addition of 67 new MBBS seats in medical colleges across Kolkata and Tamil Nadu. Candidates can now submit and lock their preferences until October 13, 2025, through the official website — mcc.nic.in.

“In view of addition of new seats, the competent authority has decided to extend the choice filling for Round-3 upto 11:59 P.M of 13.10.2025,” the official website announced.

This marks the second extension in the choice filling schedule for NEET UG round 3 counselling. The round 3 seat allotment result, originally scheduled for October 11, is now expected to be rescheduled following this latest extension.

Candidates can continue to submit their choices of preferred courses and colleges in order of priority. The choice locking facility will remain open on the final day of the process.

As per the MCC update, Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College (ESIC), Joka, Kolkata has added four MBBS seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) for UR, SC, OBC, and EWS categories, along with 13 seats under the ESIC quota — 5 for UR, 3 for OBC, 2 each for EWS and SC, and 1 for ST candidates.

In Tamil Nadu, Vels Medical College and Hospital (Under VISTAS), Tiruvallur, has introduced 42 MBBS paid seats and 8 NRI quota seats.

Earlier, the MCC had notified 15,797 MBBS seats for NEET UG round 3 counselling. Subsequently, eight seats were added at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot (Punjab), followed by the addition of the latest 67 seats, prompting the extension of the choice filling deadline.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the updated seat matrix before locking their final preferences.