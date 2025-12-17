CLAT Results 2026 Declared: Check UG, PG Highest Score and State-Wise Toppers Details

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 results. Applicants can now access their CLAT 2026 scorecards by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 results for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. Applicants can now access their CLAT 2026 scorecards by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, and logging in using their registered mobile number and password.

The CLAT 2026 examination was conducted in pen-and-paper mode on December 7 in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. A total of 92,344 candidates appeared for the national-level entrance test, competing for admission to five-year UG and PG law programmes offered by National Law Universities and other participating government and private law colleges across India. The overall attendance for the exam stood at 96.01 per cent, with 57 per cent female candidates, 43 per cent male candidates, and nine candidates identifying as transgender.

To check the CLAT 2026 result, candidates need to visit the official portal, log in with their registered credentials, navigate to the CLAT 2026 scorecard section, select the relevant programme (UG or PG), and download the scorecard in PDF format for future reference.

Highest Score

For the CLAT 2026 undergraduate (UG) examination, the question paper comprised five sections with 120 questions, which was later reduced to 119 questions after the withdrawal of one question. The sections included English Language (24 questions), Current Affairs and General Knowledge (28), Legal Reasoning (30), Logical Reasoning (26), and Quantitative Techniques (12). The highest score recorded in CLAT 2026 UG is 112.75.

In the CLAT 2026 postgraduate (PG) examination, candidates were assessed through a single section containing 120 questions, which was revised to 119 questions following the withdrawal of one question and updates to three others. The top score in CLAT 2026 PG stands at 104.25. Along with the result declaration, the consortium has also released the final answer key for CLAT 2026.

Top 100 Scorers Details

The list of top 100 scorers reflects a wide geographical distribution. In the UG category, Bengaluru led with 15 top candidates, followed by New Delhi with eight and Mumbai with seven. For the PG programme, New Delhi accounted for 22 top scorers, while Jabalpur had eight and Jaipur had seven candidates among the top ranks.

Check the full list here.

Admissions to five-year undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes for the 2026–27 academic session will be carried out individually by the participating NLUs based on CLAT 2026 scores, rank lists, and the respective admission schedules issued by the universities. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for counselling and admission-related updates.