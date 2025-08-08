NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised for All Rounds! Registration Entended Again

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Aug 2025
13:29 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has once again extended the first round registration deadline for the WB NEET UG 2025 counselling.
Along with this, the entire counselling schedule has been revised.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has once again extended the first round registration deadline for the WB NEET UG 2025 counselling. Initially, the last date was scheduled for August 3, which was extended to August 8. Now, the new deadline for registration and fee payment is August 12. Along with this, the entire counselling schedule has been revised.

This extension applies to all medical candidates seeking State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats in West Bengal.

Revised Round 1 Schedule

  • Registration and payment - August 12, 2025
  • Verified candidates list and seat matrix publication - August 14, 2025
  • Choice-filling and locking - August 14 to August 17, 2025
  • Result publication - August 20, 2025
  • Reporting and admission - August 21 to August 23, 2025

Candidates allotted seats in private medical colleges must report to designated government medical colleges in Kolkata, while those allotted private dental colleges will complete the process at Dr R Ahmed Dental College. Candidates must carry all original documents, fee receipts, and the bond for successful re-verification and admission.

According to the revised schedule, the second round counselling will begin on August 27, followed by round 3 on September 15, and an online stray vacancy round on October 2, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 WBMCC WB NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
