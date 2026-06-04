WBCS Admit Card 2026 Link Shortly at psc.wb.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule Here

Summary Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination are advised to keep their registration credentials ready to download the hall ticket as soon as the link is activated The admit card will be available only through online mode and can be downloaded from the WBPSC examination website

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is expected to release the admit card for the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) Preliminary Examination 2026 on its official examination portal today. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination are advised to keep their registration credentials ready to download the hall ticket as soon as the link is activated.

The admit card will be available only through online mode and can be downloaded from the WBPSC examination website. Candidates must carefully verify all details mentioned on the document after downloading it.

The hall ticket will contain important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, examination schedule, and instructions to be followed on the day of the test. Aspirants are advised to read all guidelines thoroughly to avoid any inconvenience at the examination venue.

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The commission has advised candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry to the examination venue is generally not permitted without these documents.

The WBCS Preliminary Examination serves as the first stage of the state civil services recruitment process. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary test will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination, followed by subsequent stages of selection.

As one of West Bengal’s most sought-after competitive examinations, the WBCS recruitment process attracts thousands of aspirants every year seeking positions in various state government services.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official WBPSC website for updates regarding the admit card and examination schedule.