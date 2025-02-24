Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow for WBJEE 2025- Know Important Dates Here

Summary Successfully registered candidates can make changes in their WBJEE 2025 application form through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in According to the schedule, WBJEE 2025 registrations ended on February 23 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 27 at various exam centres across the state

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to open the application correction window for WBJEE 2025 tomorrow, February 25. Successfully registered candidates can make changes in their WBJEE 2025 application form through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the schedule, WBJEE 2025 registrations ended on February 23 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 27 at various exam centres across the state. The correction facility will remain active till February 27, 2025. The board will not accept any modification requests once the correction window closes.

The WBJEE 2025 Paper-I (Mathematics) will be administered from 11 am to 1 pm, followed by Paper-II (Physics, Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm. The WBJEE 2025 admit card will be issued on April 17. The details regarding the allotted exam centre, date, timings, guidelines and more will be available in the WBJEE 2025 hall ticket.

