WBJEEB

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Registration Window Opens Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Aug 2025
14:39 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in
The Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on September 3, 2025

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB is set to open the registration window for WBJEE Counselling 2025 tomorrow, August 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the registration process will end on September 1, 2025. Candidates can modify and can lock their choices by September 1, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on September 3, 2025. The payment of seat acceptance fee will be done from September 3 to September 7, 2025.

It must be noted that candidates are allowed to register at the beginning of Round I. Registration for counselling is required to secure a seat. Unregistered candidates will not be considered for allocation of seats in any round.

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

2. Click on WBJEE Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Click on submit and login to the account

5. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round will have to pay Rs 500 as registration fee. For more related details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 27 Aug 2025
14:42 PM
WBJEEB WBJEE 2025 WBJEE
