PUBDET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Out, Acceptance Fee Rs 1,000 for New Allottees

Posted on 10 Sep 2025
Summary
The second round of PUBDET 2025counselling has been conducted to fill residual vacancies left after Round 1
The allotment result will display the candidate’s name, category, course allotted, and college assigned

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has published the Round 2 seat allotment results for the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025 today. The second round of counselling has been conducted to fill residual vacancies left after Round 1.

Candidates can check their seat allotment status by logging into the official counselling portal using their roll number and password.

The allotment result will display the candidate's name, category, course allotted, and college assigned.

PUBDET Round 2 Counselling 2025: Who's Eligible

  • Students who did not receive a seat in Round 1.
  • Candidates who opted for seat upgradation during Round 1 and were allotted a better preference in Round 2.

Students who receive a new allotment in Round 2 and are satisfied with the offer must pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹1,000 to confirm their seat. However, those who already paid the fee during Round 1 and received an upgraded seat need not pay again — they can directly report to the allotted college.

As per WBJEEB guidelines, if a candidate receives a better offer in this round, their previous allotment will be automatically cancelled.

Candidates are advised to download and carefully review the allotment letter and follow the admission instructions provided by their allotted college.

PUBDET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Direct Link

PUBDET 2025 WBJEEB seat allotment
