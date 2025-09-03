WBJEEB Releases Official Schedule for JELET and JECA 2025 Exams- Check Dates Inside

Summary Candidates seeking lateral entry into undergraduate engineering courses or aspiring to pursue a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the state can apply through the board’s official website — wbjeeb.nic.in The board has advised all applicants to retain a copy of their confirmation page after submission and to begin their exam preparation early, given the short interval between the application and exam dates

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially announced the examination schedule for JELET 2025 and JECA 2025, two major entrance tests for admissions into engineering and MCA programmes in West Bengal. Candidates seeking lateral entry into undergraduate engineering courses or aspiring to pursue a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the state can apply through the board’s official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the schedule released by WBJEEB, the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2025 will open on September 9, and the last date to submit the application form and pay the required fees is September 17, 2025. Similarly, the application process for the Joint Entrance for Admission to MCA (JECA) 2025 will begin on September 10 and also conclude on September 17. Applicants of both exams will be allowed to make corrections in their forms and download revised confirmation pages between September 19 and 20, 2025.

The JELET 2025 examination will be held on October 18, followed by the JECA 2025 exam on October 19. Both exams will be conducted in a single shift, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for updates on admit card releases and further instructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JELET exam is primarily intended for diploma holders and B.Sc. graduates who wish to gain lateral entry into the second year (third semester) of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Bachelor of Engineering (BE) programmes in colleges across West Bengal. On the other hand, JECA serves as the gateway for students aiming to pursue the MCA (Master of Computer Applications) course in various institutions within the state.

WBJEE JELET 2025: Important Dates

Application Start Date: September 9, 2025

Last Date to Apply & Pay Fees: September 17, 2025

Correction Window: September 19–20, 2025

Exam Date: October 18, 2025

Exam Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

WBJEE JECA 2025: Key Dates

Application Start Date: September 10, 2025

Last Date to Apply & Pay Fees: September 17, 2025

Correction Window: September 19–20, 2025

Exam Date: October 19, 2025

Exam Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Candidates are encouraged to complete their application process within the stipulated time and utilize the correction window to ensure the accuracy of their submitted details. The board has advised all applicants to retain a copy of their confirmation page after submission and to begin their exam preparation early, given the short interval between the application and exam dates.

The release of the schedule marks the beginning of a crucial phase for aspirants seeking to advance their careers in engineering and computer applications. With the exams scheduled for mid-October, timely preparation and adherence to the official guidelines will be key to a successful application and examination process.