CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today - Fee Increase & Result Release Updates

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the objection window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key today, December 10, at 11.55 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key can do so on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, before the deadline ends. This year, IIM Kozhikode has also increased the objection fee to ₹1,500 per question.

CAT 2025 was conducted across 339 test centres in 170 cities nationwide. Candidates can access the provisional answer key and their individual response sheets using their login credentials, including their registered ID and password. To submit an objection, candidates must attach valid supporting documents to justify their claim; incomplete objections without proof will not be considered.

The response sheet released alongside the answer key contains crucial details such as the candidate's name, registration number, test date, question ID, and the response marked. This allows candidates to cross-check each question thoroughly before challenging the answer key.

As per the CAT 2025 marking scheme, candidates earn 3 marks for every correct response and lose 1 mark for every incorrect attempt, while unattempted questions carry no penalty. Using the answer key, candidates can easily estimate their scores. For instance, a candidate with 30 correct answers will score 90 marks, while 10 incorrect responses will result in a deduction of 10 marks, leading to a total of 80 marks.

IIM Kozhikode will review all challenges and issue the final answer key along with the CAT 2025 results. Once the final scores are released, candidates will be able to assess their chances of gaining admission to IIMs and other top management institutes across the country.