CAT 2025

CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today - Fee Increase & Result Release Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Dec 2025
12:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the objection window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key today, December 10.
Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key can do so on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the objection window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key today, December 10, at 11.55 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key can do so on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, before the deadline ends. This year, IIM Kozhikode has also increased the objection fee to ₹1,500 per question.

CAT 2025 was conducted across 339 test centres in 170 cities nationwide. Candidates can access the provisional answer key and their individual response sheets using their login credentials, including their registered ID and password. To submit an objection, candidates must attach valid supporting documents to justify their claim; incomplete objections without proof will not be considered.

The response sheet released alongside the answer key contains crucial details such as the candidate's name, registration number, test date, question ID, and the response marked. This allows candidates to cross-check each question thoroughly before challenging the answer key.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the CAT 2025 marking scheme, candidates earn 3 marks for every correct response and lose 1 mark for every incorrect attempt, while unattempted questions carry no penalty. Using the answer key, candidates can easily estimate their scores. For instance, a candidate with 30 correct answers will score 90 marks, while 10 incorrect responses will result in a deduction of 10 marks, leading to a total of 80 marks.

IIM Kozhikode will review all challenges and issue the final answer key along with the CAT 2025 results. Once the final scores are released, candidates will be able to assess their chances of gaining admission to IIMs and other top management institutes across the country.

Last updated on 10 Dec 2025
12:29 PM
CAT 2025 IIM Kozhikode Common Admission Test (CAT) Answer Key
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Counselling Updates

Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Begins J-K NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling; Window Open Till December 12

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Releases WB JECA 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule; Registration Begins Soon

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 Registration Opens - Check Exam Date & New Application Fee St. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Counselling Updates

Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Begins J-K NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling; Window Open Till December 12

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 Registration Opens - Check Exam Date & New Application Fee St. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Releases WB JECA 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule; Registration Begins Soon

WBJEE JELET

WBJEEB Releases WB JELET 2025 Counselling Notice: Key Rules, Process and Eligibility

RRB Exam

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Release Today- Check Expected Timing Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality