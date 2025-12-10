RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Release Today- Check Expected Timing Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can access and download their city intimation slip through the official websites of the respective regional RRBs The CBT-2 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) posts will be conducted on December 20, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 on December 10, 2025, ahead of the Computer-Based Test (CBT-2). Candidates appearing for the exam can access and download their city intimation slip through the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.

The CBT-2 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) posts will be conducted on December 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,445 vacancies across various departments under Indian Railways.

As per the official notice, the link for checking the exam city and date, along with downloading the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be activated 10 days before the exam on all RRB websites.

Exam Pattern For RRB NTPC UG CBT-2

Exam Date: December 20, 2025

Duration: 90 minutes

Total Questions: 120

Total Marks: 120

Sections: General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Awareness

Mathematics

General Intelligence & Reasoning

RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website of your regional RRB

2. Click on the link titled ‘RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025’ on the homepage

3. A login page will appear. Enter your registered credentials

4. Submit the details to view your exam city information

5. Download and save the city intimation slip

6. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official RRB portals for timely updates and instructions regarding the examination.