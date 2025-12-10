RRB Exam

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Release Today- Check Expected Timing Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Dec 2025
12:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam can access and download their city intimation slip through the official websites of the respective regional RRBs
The CBT-2 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) posts will be conducted on December 20, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 on December 10, 2025, ahead of the Computer-Based Test (CBT-2). Candidates appearing for the exam can access and download their city intimation slip through the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.

The CBT-2 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) posts will be conducted on December 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,445 vacancies across various departments under Indian Railways.

As per the official notice, the link for checking the exam city and date, along with downloading the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be activated 10 days before the exam on all RRB websites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exam Pattern For RRB NTPC UG CBT-2

  • Exam Date: December 20, 2025
  • Duration: 90 minutes
  • Total Questions: 120
  • Total Marks: 120
  • Sections: General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence & Reasoning
  • General Awareness
  • Mathematics
  • General Intelligence & Reasoning

RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website of your regional RRB

2. Click on the link titled ‘RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025’ on the homepage

3. A login page will appear. Enter your registered credentials

4. Submit the details to view your exam city information

5. Download and save the city intimation slip

6. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official RRB portals for timely updates and instructions regarding the examination.

Last updated on 10 Dec 2025
12:46 PM
RRB Exam RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Counselling Updates

Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Begins J-K NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling; Window Open Till December 12

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Releases WB JECA 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule; Registration Begins Soon

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 Registration Opens - Check Exam Date & New Application Fee St. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Counselling Updates

Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Begins J-K NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling; Window Open Till December 12

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 Registration Opens - Check Exam Date & New Application Fee St. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Releases WB JECA 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule; Registration Begins Soon

WBJEE JELET

WBJEEB Releases WB JELET 2025 Counselling Notice: Key Rules, Process and Eligibility

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee

UPSSSC Issues Clarification on PET-2025 Scorecard Discrepancies; Corrected Results Re. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality