Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee

UPSSSC Issues Clarification on PET-2025 Scorecard Discrepancies; Corrected Results Released

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Dec 2025
12:29 PM

File Image

Summary
he notification, released on 9 December 2025, addresses inconsistencies in printed scorecards reported from several examination centres across the state
The UPSSSC PET-2025 was conducted on 6 and 7 September across 48 districts at 1,479 centres

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued a formal clarification following widespread complaints from candidates regarding errors in the scorecards of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. The notification, released on 9 December 2025, addresses inconsistencies in printed scorecards reported from several examination centres across the state.

The PET-2025 was conducted on 6 and 7 September across 48 districts at 1,479 centres. Of the 25.31 lakh registered candidates, 19.43 lakh appeared for the examination. While the Commission has now made the complete raw scores and final results available on its official website, discrepancies in centre-issued scorecards prompted an internal review.

According to the UPSSSC, some candidates received scorecards with incomplete or mismatched information—issues attributed to errors in printing at specific centres rather than inaccuracies in the evaluation process. The Commission stressed that candidates’ actual marks were unaffected.

To resolve the matter, UPSSSC has provided all affected candidates with provisional access to their authentic scorecards on the official portal for a three-day window.

During its investigation, the Commission identified several categories of impacted candidates:

  • 41 candidates whose roll numbers were inadvertently omitted from the provisional selection sheet; their results have now been reinstated based on verified records.
  • 41 candidates whose results were cancelled after their details were found inconsistent with authorised records.
  • 517 candidates who were issued defective printed scorecards at test centres; they have been granted Provisional Allowed status to view accurate results online.
  • 44 candidates flagged for Unfair Means, whose results remain cancelled due to confirmed rule violations.

UPSSSC has advised all candidates falling under these categories to download their corrected scorecards from the Commission’s official website. The updated and verified results have been uploaded for immediate access.

Last updated on 10 Dec 2025
12:29 PM
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee UPSSSC PET Results out
