WBJEEB Opens JENPAS 2025 Counselling Registration for BSc Nursing, Paramedical; No Mop-up Round

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has begun the counselling registration process for admission to BSc Nursing and a range of undergraduate paramedical programmes based on JENPAS 2025 ranks. Eligible candidates can now register, pay the counselling fee, and fill their choices on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, until November 18.

According to the WBJEE JENPAS Counselling 2025 schedule, candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹500 to participate in the seat allotment process for government and self-financing institutions across West Bengal.

The JENPAS UG 2025 exam was conducted in OMR-based mode, with Paper 1 held for all paramedical courses and Paper 2 exclusively for the Bachelor in Hospital Administration (BHA) programme. Based on candidates’ performance, the board released both the General Merit Rank (GMR) and the BHA Merit Rank (BMR).

West Bengal BSc Nursing Admission Rules

The board has reiterated specific eligibility rules for BSc Nursing admissions:

Only female candidates can apply for BSc Nursing courses in government colleges.

Some private colleges offer BSc Nursing courses exclusively for male candidates.

All other paramedical and allied health courses are open to both male and female candidates in government as well as private institutions.

This year, JENPAS counselling will consist of two rounds — allotment and upgradation. WBJEEB clarified that the mop-up round fee is non-refundable. Until last year, the counselling process included three rounds: allotment, upgradation, and mop-up.

JENPAS 2025 Counselling Schedule

Registration, fee payment, and choice filling: November 14 to 18

Choice filling and locking: November 18

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: November 20

Seat acceptance fee payment and reporting: November 20 to 24

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: November 26

Seat acceptance fee payment and reporting: November 26 to 29

With the registration window now open, candidates are advised to complete the process early and ensure their choices are properly locked before the deadline.