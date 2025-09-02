WBJEEB

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Registration Begins September 8; Exam on October 18

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the commencement of the JENPAS UG 2025 registration process from September 8, 2025. The entrance exam is held for admission to Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences undergraduate courses in West Bengal. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug.

As per the official schedule, the last date to submit the application form is September 16, 2025. A correction window will be made available from September 18 to 19, allowing applicants to make necessary changes in their submitted forms. The admit card will be downloadable from October 10 to October 18, and the JENPAS UG 2025 examination will be conducted on October 18, 2025.

To be eligible for the exam, applicants must have either passed Class 12 or be appearing in the 2025 Class 12 exam under the (10+2) system. For B.Sc. Nursing, the minimum age of the candidate must be 17 years as of December 31, 2025. The same age criteria apply for all other courses covered under JENPAS UG, except no upper age limit is specified in the notice.

The exam provides a gateway to various undergraduate programs in government and private institutions across the state. These include B.Sc. Nursing, BMLT, BPT, BASLP, and other allied health science programs.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official information bulletin on the WBJEEB website for detailed eligibility criteria, course-wise requirements, fee structure, exam pattern, and other important instructions.

