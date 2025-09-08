WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Exam Registration Begins Today; Know Important Dates Here

Summary The JENPAS UG 2025 exam is conducted for admission to Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses across institutions in West Bengal As per the schedule, the last date to submit the application form is September 16, 2025

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has opened the registration window for the JENPAS UG 2025 entrance exam today, September 8. The exam is conducted for admission to Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses across institutions in West Bengal. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the application form is September 16, 2025. A correction window will be available from September 18 to 19, allowing registered candidates to make necessary edits to their application forms. The admit card will be available for download between October 10 and October 18, and the JENPAS UG 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on October 18, 2025.

To be eligible for the examination, applicants must have either passed or be appearing in Class 12 in 2025 under the (10+2) system. For B.Sc. Nursing, candidates must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2025. The same age requirement applies to all other courses under JENPAS UG.

WBJEEB JENPAS Exam 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/

2. Click on WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit

6. Your application has been submitted

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates are advised to fill out the application carefully and ensure all information is accurate before the correction window closes. For further updates and instructions, applicants should regularly check the official WBJEEB website.