WBJEEB Issues JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 at wbjeeb.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Posted on 10 Oct 2025
13:17 PM

Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses can now download their hall tickets from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in
The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website from October 10 to October 18, 2025

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the JENPAS UG 2025 entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses can now download their hall tickets from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. The admit cards will be available on the portal from October 10 to October 18, 2025.

The JENPAS UG 2025 examination is scheduled for October 18, 2025, and will be conducted in two papers. Paper I will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, covering courses other than BHA. Paper II, specifically for BHA (Bachelor of Hospital Administration) admissions, will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM on the same day.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

It is mandatory to carry the printed admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination center.

