DGME, Uttar Pradesh Extends UP NEET UG 2025 Seat Resignation Deadline- Check Fresh Schedule Here

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has extended the deadline for seat resignation under the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling process. Candidates who secured admission in Round 1 or Round 2 of the online MBBS/BDS counselling can now resign their allotted seats by October 12, 2025, 2 PM, as per the latest official notification.

The extension provides a final opportunity for candidates wishing to withdraw their admission without facing complications in the upcoming counselling rounds. The DGME has urged all such candidates to complete the resignation process within the stipulated deadline to ensure smooth participation in further rounds.

“Candidates admitted through the first and second round of online counselling under UP NEET UG (MBBS/BDS) – 2025 are hereby informed that the last date to submit a resignation from the allotted seat has been extended to October 12, 2025, by 2:00 PM,” the official notice stated.

The resignation process applies only to candidates who joined seats allotted during the first and second rounds. Candidates must follow the proper channel through the designated counselling portal and obtain a seat resignation acknowledgement to avoid being barred from further participation.

UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling

Round 1 Reporting Deadline: Initially August 23, later extended to August 26

Round 2 Reporting Deadline: Initially September 27, extended to September 30, and then to October 3

This extension follows a series of timeline adjustments made by DGME throughout the counselling process. The authority has been accommodating student requests amid scheduling conflicts and administrative delays.

In a related development, DGME recently debarred 148 candidates from UP NEET PG 2025 counselling, further highlighting the importance of compliance with procedural norms.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official DGME UP website and complete their seat resignation process on time if they wish to participate in mop-up or stray vacancy rounds.