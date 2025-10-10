APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP BArch 2025 Phase 2 Option Entry; Seat Allotment List to Be Released Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Oct 2025
16:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now submit their choices online through the official portal — apsche.ap.gov.in/arch
The Phase 2 provisionally selected candidates list is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP BArch 2025 Phase 2 option entry process from October 10, 2025. Eligible candidates can now submit their choices online through the official portal — apsche.ap.gov.in/arch. The Phase 2 provisionally selected candidates list is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2025.

The counselling process is being conducted for admission into 1st year BArch regular degree courses offered by government, private unaided, and minority institutions across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or JEE Main Paper 2, and who have completed their Class 12 or equivalent with Mathematics as a compulsory subject, are eligible to participate.

APSCHE has adopted a normalisation method to equate scores from both NATA and JEE Main. Based on the normalised scores, a State Architecture Rank (SAR) is assigned and a merit list is prepared. Candidates are then invited to participate in the web-based counselling and seat allotment process based on their merit.

ADVERTISEMENT

AP BArch Admission 2025 Schedule

  • Online Registration & Document Upload: September 22–29
  • Certificate Verification: September 29–October 1
  • Registered Candidates List Display: October 2
  • State Architecture Ranks (SAR) Announced: October 3
  • Phase 1 Web Option Entry: October 4
  • Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment: October 5
  • College Reporting (Phase 1): October 6–8
  • Commencement of Classes: October 8
  • Vacancy Intimation by Colleges: October 9 (by 5 PM)
  • Phase 2 Web Option Entry: October 10–11
  • Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment: October 13
  • College Reporting (Phase 2): October 14–15
  • Spot Admission Guidelines Released: October 16
  • Final Reporting & Class Commencement: October 17

Candidates allotted a seat in Phase 2 are instructed to report to the respective colleges between October 14 and 15, carrying all original documents and making the necessary tuition fee payment. APSCHE has warned that failure to report within the stipulated dates will lead to cancellation of the allotment.

For further details, updates, and spot admission guidelines, students are advised to regularly check the official APSCHE BArch admission portal.

Last updated on 10 Oct 2025
16:25 PM
APSCHE AP BArch 2024
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: CAP Round 3 Schedule Revised, Seat Matrix Out

NBEMS

NEET SS 2025 Exam Date Nears Without Registrations; Aspirants Demand Clarity

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Re-Exam Admit Card 2025 Download Begins: Check Link and Steps

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Deadline with Late Fee! Read Latest Updat. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: CAP Round 3 Schedule Revised, Seat Matrix Out

NBEMS

NEET SS 2025 Exam Date Nears Without Registrations; Aspirants Demand Clarity

University of Sheffield

University of Sheffield, UK Opens Applications for MSc Financial Technology Starting . . .

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Re-Exam Admit Card 2025 Download Begins: Check Link and Steps

St Xavier's College

SXC Kolkata Brings the Stage Alive with Khwaab 2025 — A Celebration of Theatrical E. . .

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Deadline with Late Fee! Read Latest Updat. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality