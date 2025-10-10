APSCHE Begins AP BArch 2025 Phase 2 Option Entry; Seat Allotment List to Be Released Soon

Summary Eligible candidates can now submit their choices online through the official portal — apsche.ap.gov.in/arch The Phase 2 provisionally selected candidates list is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP BArch 2025 Phase 2 option entry process from October 10, 2025. Eligible candidates can now submit their choices online through the official portal — apsche.ap.gov.in/arch. The Phase 2 provisionally selected candidates list is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2025.

The counselling process is being conducted for admission into 1st year BArch regular degree courses offered by government, private unaided, and minority institutions across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or JEE Main Paper 2, and who have completed their Class 12 or equivalent with Mathematics as a compulsory subject, are eligible to participate.

APSCHE has adopted a normalisation method to equate scores from both NATA and JEE Main. Based on the normalised scores, a State Architecture Rank (SAR) is assigned and a merit list is prepared. Candidates are then invited to participate in the web-based counselling and seat allotment process based on their merit.

ADVERTISEMENT

AP BArch Admission 2025 Schedule

Online Registration & Document Upload: September 22–29

Certificate Verification: September 29–October 1

Registered Candidates List Display: October 2

State Architecture Ranks (SAR) Announced: October 3

Phase 1 Web Option Entry: October 4

Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment: October 5

College Reporting (Phase 1): October 6–8

Commencement of Classes: October 8

Vacancy Intimation by Colleges: October 9 (by 5 PM)

Phase 2 Web Option Entry: October 10–11

Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment: October 13

College Reporting (Phase 2): October 14–15

Spot Admission Guidelines Released: October 16

Final Reporting & Class Commencement: October 17

Candidates allotted a seat in Phase 2 are instructed to report to the respective colleges between October 14 and 15, carrying all original documents and making the necessary tuition fee payment. APSCHE has warned that failure to report within the stipulated dates will lead to cancellation of the allotment.

For further details, updates, and spot admission guidelines, students are advised to regularly check the official APSCHE BArch admission portal.