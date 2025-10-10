AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Reporting Window Open Till October 16

Posted on 10 Oct 2025
The AYUSH Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today for admission to AYUSH postgraduate courses across India. Candidates can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website — aaccc.gov.in.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) seat allotment result for Round 2 includes details such as candidate rank, quota, allotted institute, course, category, option number, and remarks. All candidates allotted seats are required to report to their respective institutions between October 10 and 16, 2025, with all necessary documents to confirm admission.

According to the official notification, candidates whose category or quota has changed (within the same institute and course) must obtain an online-generated relieving letter and secure admission under the updated category or quota. Failure to generate a fresh online admission letter for the revised seat may result in the cancellation of the allotment.

Students allotted a seat in Round 2, but who had joined a college during Round 1, must collect a relieving letter from their previous institute and present it, along with original documents, at their newly allotted college to complete the admission process.

AIAPGET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official AACCC website: aaccc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Information Bulletin’ drop-down menu
  3. Click on ‘AIAPGET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025’
  4. A new window will open displaying the allotment result PDF
  5. Review the allotment details and download the PDF for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions provided in the allotment PDF and ensure that they complete the admission formalities within the specified timeframe. For any further clarification, students should refer to the information bulletin or contact AACCC directly through the official website.

