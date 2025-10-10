Tamil Nadu AYUSH 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; 1,197 Candidates Selected

Summary Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round can now download their Tamil Nadu AYUSH 2025 provisional allotment order from the official website A total of 1,197 candidates have been provisionally allotted seats in BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS undergraduate courses

The Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai, has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for the Tamil Nadu AYUSH 2025 counselling today, October 10, 2025. A total of 1,197 candidates have been provisionally allotted seats in BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS undergraduate courses.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round can now download their Tamil Nadu AYUSH 2025 provisional allotment order from the official website. The download window will remain open until October 17, 2025, 5 PM. Allotted candidates must report to their respective institutes on or before the same deadline with the required documents to complete their admission process.

The counselling is being conducted for a total of 330 AYUSH UG seats across government and private AYUSH colleges in Tamil Nadu, covering the disciplines of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy, and Homoeopathy.

Candidates who were not allotted seats in Round 1, or those wishing to seek upgradation, will be eligible to participate in the next round of counselling. The detailed schedule for subsequent rounds will be announced shortly on the official website of the Commissionerate.

Tamil Nadu AYUSH Allotment Result 2025: Required Documents

NEET UG 2025 Admit Card

NEET UG 2025 Scorecard

Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Transfer Certificate

Self-attested passport-size photograph affixed to the application form

Self-addressed acknowledgement postcard

Candidates are advised to carry original documents along with photocopies and ensure timely reporting. Failure to report before the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

For more information and updates, candidates should regularly visit the official Tamil Nadu AYUSH counselling website.