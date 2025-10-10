West Bengal School Service Commission

WBSSC SLST 2025 Notification Out for 8,477 Group C, D Vacancies; Check Registration Date

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Oct 2025
16:29 PM

File Image

Summary
The recruitment drive includes 2,989 clerk (Group C) and 5,488 Group D vacancies
The written examination for both Group C and D posts is tentatively scheduled to be held in January 2026

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially released the notification for the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025, announcing the recruitment of 8,477 non-teaching staff in recognised government-aided schools across the state. The recruitment drive includes 2,989 clerk (Group C) and 5,488 Group D vacancies.

As per the notification, online registration for the WBSSC Group C and D recruitment 2025 will begin on November 3, 2025, through the commission’s official website — westbengalssc.com. The last date to submit applications is December 3, 2025, until 5 PM, while the fee payment window will remain open until 11:59 PM the same day.

The written examination for both Group C and D posts is tentatively scheduled to be held in January 2026. The admit cards will be released seven days prior to the exam date.

In a significant move, the commission has made it clear that candidates identified as "tainted candidates" under the Supreme Court's judgment dated April 3, 2025, will not be eligible to apply for these posts.

WBSSC SLST 2025: Key Details

  • Total Vacancies: 8,477 Clerk (Group C): 2,989 Group D Staff: 5,488
  • Clerk (Group C): 2,989
  • Group D Staff: 5,488
  • Application Start Date: November 3, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: December 3, 2025 (till 5 PM)
  • Fee Payment Deadline: December 3, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)
  • Exam Date: January 2026 (exact date to be announced)
  • Admit Card Release: 7 days before the exam

The commission is expected to release a detailed information bulletin soon, outlining eligibility criteria, age limits, application fees, syllabus, and exam pattern for both Group C and D posts.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official WBSSC website regularly for updates and to ensure timely submission of their applications.

Last updated on 10 Oct 2025
16:31 PM
West Bengal School Service Commission WBSSC Recruitment exam
