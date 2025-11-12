WBJEEB

WBJEEB Declares ANM, GNM 2025 Results; Download Rank Cards at wbjeeb.nic.in

Posted on 12 Nov 2025
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their rank cards or scorecards from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in
The WBJEE ANM and GNM 2025 entrance examinations were held on October 19, 2025, across various centres in the state

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results for the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their rank cards or scorecards from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE ANM and GNM 2025 entrance examinations were held on October 19, 2025, across various centres in the state. The final answer keys were released on November 11, following a detailed review of objections and challenges submitted by candidates. According to the Board, the model answer keys had been made available earlier for candidate feedback, and the final keys were published after a thorough internal evaluation process.

The scoring and ranking of candidates have been prepared strictly based on these final answer keys, ensuring fairness and transparency in the assessment process.

WBJEEB ANM, GNM Results 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the Examinations section.
  3. Select ANM and GNM 2025 and click on the Rank Card link.
  4. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.
  5. Your WBJEE ANM, GNM 2025 Rank Card will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The ANM and GNM entrance examinations are conducted annually by WBJEEB for admission to Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery courses offered by Government, Private, and Self-financed institutes across West Bengal.

Successful candidates will now proceed to the counselling and admission process for the 2025–26 academic session.

