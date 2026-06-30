WBJEE Counselling 2026 Registration, Choice-Filling Begins: Check Link and Round-Wise Dates

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially started the WBJEE 2026 counselling process. Eligible candidates can now begin registration and choice-filling through the official website at wbjeeb.in/wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially started the WBJEE 2026 counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture. Eligible candidates can now begin registration and choice-filling through the official website at wbjeeb.in/wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates are required to register, fill in their preferred courses and colleges in order of priority, and lock their choices before the deadline. The last date to complete the registration and choice filling is July 5, after which no changes will be allowed. The first round of seat allotment results will be declared on July 7 based on the preferences submitted. Selected candidates will have to accept their seats and pay the fee from July 7 to July 11.

This year, a total of 1,20,856 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 94,901 appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of 78.52 per cent. The three-phase counselling will fill around 48,000 seats in government and private engineering colleges and universities.

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To register, candidates must visit the official WBJEE website and click on “Online Registration & Choice Filling for WBJEE Counselling 2026” under the candidate activity section. They need to log in using their WBJEE application number, password, and security pin. After filling in course and college preferences, candidates must pay the counselling fee, lock their choices, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The Round 2 registration and choice-filling will begin from July 13 to July 17, and the allotment result will be declared on July 21. Candidates allotted seats in this round must pay their acceptance fee between July 21 and July 23. Following this, the third round registration and choice-filling will take place from July 24 to July 26, with the seat allotment scheduled for July 28.

Find the direct links here: registration and schedule