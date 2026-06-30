WBJEE 2026

WBJEE Counselling 2026 Registration, Choice-Filling Begins: Check Link and Round-Wise Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jun 2026
12:47 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially started the WBJEE 2026 counselling process.
Eligible candidates can now begin registration and choice-filling through the official website at wbjeeb.in/wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially started the WBJEE 2026 counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture. Eligible candidates can now begin registration and choice-filling through the official website at wbjeeb.in/wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates are required to register, fill in their preferred courses and colleges in order of priority, and lock their choices before the deadline. The last date to complete the registration and choice filling is July 5, after which no changes will be allowed. The first round of seat allotment results will be declared on July 7 based on the preferences submitted. Selected candidates will have to accept their seats and pay the fee from July 7 to July 11.

This year, a total of 1,20,856 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 94,901 appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of 78.52 per cent. The three-phase counselling will fill around 48,000 seats in government and private engineering colleges and universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

To register, candidates must visit the official WBJEE website and click on “Online Registration & Choice Filling for WBJEE Counselling 2026” under the candidate activity section. They need to log in using their WBJEE application number, password, and security pin. After filling in course and college preferences, candidates must pay the counselling fee, lock their choices, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The Round 2 registration and choice-filling will begin from July 13 to July 17, and the allotment result will be declared on July 21. Candidates allotted seats in this round must pay their acceptance fee between July 21 and July 23. Following this, the third round registration and choice-filling will take place from July 24 to July 26, with the seat allotment scheduled for July 28.

Find the direct links here: registration and schedule

Last updated on 30 Jun 2026
13:01 PM
WBJEE 2026 WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE counselling
Similar stories
Jaipur

Jaipur RPMC Exam Centre Sees Chaos After Candidates Allege Delay in Question Paper Di. . .

Uttar Pradesh police

UP Police SI PET 2026 Schedule Revised, Venue Changed: New Dates and Fresh Admit Card. . .

School holidays

Noida, Greater Noida Revise School Timings for Classes 1 to 8 Amid Heatwave; New Sche. . .

Ministry of Home Affairs

IB JIO-II/Tech Final Result 2025 Declared at MHA Website; Check Selected Candidates L. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jaipur

Jaipur RPMC Exam Centre Sees Chaos After Candidates Allege Delay in Question Paper Di. . .

Uttar Pradesh police

UP Police SI PET 2026 Schedule Revised, Venue Changed: New Dates and Fresh Admit Card. . .

School holidays

Noida, Greater Noida Revise School Timings for Classes 1 to 8 Amid Heatwave; New Sche. . .

Ministry of Home Affairs

IB JIO-II/Tech Final Result 2025 Declared at MHA Website; Check Selected Candidates L. . .

DU Admissions

DU CSAS PG 2026 Round 3 Allotment and Admission Dates Announced - Check Full Schedule

IAT 2026

IISER IAT Result 2026 Declared - Check Scorecard Download Deadline and Counselling Sc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality