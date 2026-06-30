UP Police SI PET 2026 Schedule Revised, Venue Changed: New Dates and Fresh Admit Cards Out

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has revised the schedule and examination venue for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Recruitment Board has advised all candidates impacted by the revision to download fresh admit cards from the official UPPRPB website.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has revised the schedule and examination venue for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) being conducted under the Direct Recruitment for Sub Inspector Civil Police and Equivalent Posts-2025. The decision was taken following persistent and heavy rainfall that affected arrangements at one of the designated examination centres. The Board issued an official notification on June 28, 2026, announcing the changes to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of the recruitment process.

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 4,543 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector Civil Police and equivalent positions across Uttar Pradesh. As part of the selection process, document verification and the Physical Efficiency Test for candidates who successfully cleared the Physical Standard Test (PST) commenced on June 29, 2026, at multiple Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions across the state.

According to the Board, continuous rainfall adversely impacted the arrangements at the 26th Battalion PAC in Gorakhpur, necessitating the relocation of the affected PET sessions. Consequently, candidates who were scheduled to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test at the Gorakhpur centre will now take the examination at the 35th Battalion PAC in Lucknow. The Board clarified that this change applies only to candidates allotted the Gorakhpur venue. Those assigned to other examination centres will continue to follow their original schedules unless any separate notification is issued.

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As per the revised timetable, candidates whose PET was initially scheduled for June 29, 2026, will now appear on July 1, 2026. Similarly, the PET scheduled for June 30, 2026, has been postponed to July 2, 2026. In addition, the reserve day that was originally fixed for July 1, 2026, has been moved to July 3, 2026. All affected candidates will be required to report to the new venue at the 35th Battalion PAC, Lucknow, on the date and time specified in their updated admit cards.

The Recruitment Board has advised all candidates impacted by the revision to download fresh admit cards from the official UPPRPB website. The revised hall tickets will include updated details regarding the examination centre, reporting schedule and other important instructions. Candidates have been urged to carefully verify the information provided on the new admit cards and ensure compliance with all guidelines before appearing for the PET.