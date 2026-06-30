DU CSAS PG 2026 Round 3 Allotment and Admission Dates Announced - Check Full Schedule

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has published the detailed schedule for several key stages of the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate Admissions (CSAS-PG) 2026-27. The university has also announced a mid-entry opportunity for candidates who either did not register under CSAS-PG 2026 earlier or were unable to complete the application process within the prescribed timeline.

The University of Delhi (DU) has published the detailed schedule for several key stages of the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate Admissions (CSAS-PG) 2026-27, including the application correction window, mid-entry registration facility, upgrade option, and the third round of seat allocation.

According to the official admission schedule, candidates who have already secured admission through the first or second round of seat allocation and have completed the admission fee payment process will be eligible to exercise the upgrade option. This facility will be available from June 30 until July 1, 2026, at 4.59 PM. During this period, eligible candidates may choose either the “Freeze” option to retain their current seat or the “Upgrade” option to be considered for a higher preference in subsequent allocations. However, candidates who have already been allotted their top preference or those who have selected the freeze option earlier will not be eligible to use the upgrade facility.

The university has also announced a mid-entry opportunity for candidates who either did not register under CSAS-PG 2026 earlier or were unable to complete the application process within the prescribed timeline. The mid-entry and application correction window will remain open from July 2, 2026, at 10 AM until July 4, 2026, at 4.59 PM. Candidates seeking admission through this route will be required to pay a non-refundable mid-entry fee of ₹1000. During the same period, already registered applicants will be able to make permitted corrections to their application forms.

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The third round of CSAS-PG seat allocation, along with the first round of allocations for performance-based programmes such as Master of Fine Arts (MFA), MA Music, Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.), and Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.), will be announced on July 6, 2026. The university will subsequently release allocations under the Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel (CW), Sports, and Ward supernumerary quota categories on July 7, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats in the third round of CSAS-PG admissions and performance-based programmes will be required to accept their allotted seats between July 6 and July 9, 2026, up to 4:59 pm. Similarly, candidates allotted seats under the CW, Sports, and Ward categories must confirm their admissions between July 7 and July 9, 2026. Verification and approval of online applications by departments, centres, and affiliated colleges will take place from July 6 to July 10, 2026. The final deadline for candidates to complete the online fee payment process has been set for July 11, 2026, up to 4.59 PM.

Applicants wishing to modify details in their submitted forms can do so through the correction window available on the official DU admission portal. To make changes, candidates must log in to the postgraduate admissions section using their registered credentials, access the CSAS-PG correction facility, update the permitted fields, review the revised information, and submit the form. If applicable, candidates may also be required to pay an additional fee before downloading and retaining a copy of the corrected application form for future reference.

The university has clarified that already registered candidates will be allowed to edit only specific fields, including certain details related to admission eligibility criteria. The category change facility can be used only once, and candidates who have already modified their category in a previous correction cycle will not be permitted to make another change. DU has further indicated that additional rounds of seat allocation may be conducted in the future depending on the availability of vacant seats after the completion of the scheduled admission rounds, providing further opportunities for eligible applicants to secure admission.