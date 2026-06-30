Jaipur

Jaipur RPMC Exam Centre Sees Chaos After Candidates Allege Delay in Question Paper Distribution

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jun 2026
12:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to posts shared on social media, candidates seated on the ground floor received their question papers on time and began writing the examination as scheduled
The delay led to protests inside the examination centre, with students alleging that the distribution process was not carried out uniformly

Chaos broke out at the Prabha Devi Memorial examination centre in Jaipur on Tuesday during the RPMC examination after several candidates alleged that question papers were distributed late to students on certain floors of the building.

According to posts shared on social media, candidates seated on the ground floor received their question papers on time and began writing the examination as scheduled. However, many students on the second and third floors claimed they were left waiting for a considerable period despite repeatedly asking examination staff for the papers.

The delay led to protests inside the examination centre, with students alleging that the distribution process was not carried out uniformly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some social media posts also alleged that a section of candidates was made to take the examination under temporary tents and described the incident as involving "hundreds of irregularities." Several posts further linked the delay in question paper distribution to speculation about a possible paper leak. However, no official authority has confirmed these claims.

As tensions escalated, the situation reportedly turned chaotic. According to social media accounts, some students vandalised parts of the examination centre, resulting in disorder on the premises.

Videos circulating online showed examination papers scattered across rooftops and large tarpaulin sheets, along with overturned plastic chairs. The footage also captured large groups of students gathered on balconies, corridors and staircases. Some candidates were seen holding answer sheets, while others appeared to be engaged in heated discussions with examination officials.

At the time of writing, the authorities had not issued an official statement confirming the alleged delay in question paper distribution, claims of irregularities, or speculation regarding a paper leak. The authenticity of the videos and social media posts has also not been independently verified.

Candidates are advised to rely on official announcements from the examination authorities for updates regarding the incident and any further action.

Last updated on 30 Jun 2026
13:02 PM
Jaipur paper leaks Exam dates
Similar stories
WBJEE 2026

WBJEE Counselling 2026 Registration, Choice-Filling Begins: Check Link and Round-Wise. . .

Uttar Pradesh police

UP Police SI PET 2026 Schedule Revised, Venue Changed: New Dates and Fresh Admit Card. . .

School holidays

Noida, Greater Noida Revise School Timings for Classes 1 to 8 Amid Heatwave; New Sche. . .

Ministry of Home Affairs

IB JIO-II/Tech Final Result 2025 Declared at MHA Website; Check Selected Candidates L. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEE 2026

WBJEE Counselling 2026 Registration, Choice-Filling Begins: Check Link and Round-Wise. . .

Uttar Pradesh police

UP Police SI PET 2026 Schedule Revised, Venue Changed: New Dates and Fresh Admit Card. . .

School holidays

Noida, Greater Noida Revise School Timings for Classes 1 to 8 Amid Heatwave; New Sche. . .

Ministry of Home Affairs

IB JIO-II/Tech Final Result 2025 Declared at MHA Website; Check Selected Candidates L. . .

DU Admissions

DU CSAS PG 2026 Round 3 Allotment and Admission Dates Announced - Check Full Schedule

IAT 2026

IISER IAT Result 2026 Declared - Check Scorecard Download Deadline and Counselling Sc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality