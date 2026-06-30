Jaipur RPMC Exam Centre Sees Chaos After Candidates Allege Delay in Question Paper Distribution

Summary According to posts shared on social media, candidates seated on the ground floor received their question papers on time and began writing the examination as scheduled The delay led to protests inside the examination centre, with students alleging that the distribution process was not carried out uniformly

Chaos broke out at the Prabha Devi Memorial examination centre in Jaipur on Tuesday during the RPMC examination after several candidates alleged that question papers were distributed late to students on certain floors of the building.

According to posts shared on social media, candidates seated on the ground floor received their question papers on time and began writing the examination as scheduled. However, many students on the second and third floors claimed they were left waiting for a considerable period despite repeatedly asking examination staff for the papers.

The delay led to protests inside the examination centre, with students alleging that the distribution process was not carried out uniformly.

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Some social media posts also alleged that a section of candidates was made to take the examination under temporary tents and described the incident as involving "hundreds of irregularities." Several posts further linked the delay in question paper distribution to speculation about a possible paper leak. However, no official authority has confirmed these claims.

As tensions escalated, the situation reportedly turned chaotic. According to social media accounts, some students vandalised parts of the examination centre, resulting in disorder on the premises.

Videos circulating online showed examination papers scattered across rooftops and large tarpaulin sheets, along with overturned plastic chairs. The footage also captured large groups of students gathered on balconies, corridors and staircases. Some candidates were seen holding answer sheets, while others appeared to be engaged in heated discussions with examination officials.

At the time of writing, the authorities had not issued an official statement confirming the alleged delay in question paper distribution, claims of irregularities, or speculation regarding a paper leak. The authenticity of the videos and social media posts has also not been independently verified.

Candidates are advised to rely on official announcements from the examination authorities for updates regarding the incident and any further action.