IB JIO-II/Tech Final Result 2025 Declared at MHA Website; Check Selected Candidates List

Summary Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can now check the list of selected candidates on the official website The final result, announced on June 29, 2026, contains the roll numbers of candidates selected for appointment to the post of Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the final result for the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical (JIO-II/Tech) Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can now check the list of selected candidates on the official website.

The final result, announced on June 29, 2026, contains the roll numbers of candidates selected for appointment to the post of Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech.

According to the official notification, the final merit list has been prepared based on candidates' combined performance across all stages of the recruitment process.

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The selection process comprised:

Tier I Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted on October 15, 2025

Tier II and Tier III examinations held between April 15 and May 5, 2026

The Intelligence Bureau has clarified that the published list contains only the roll numbers of selected candidates. The roll numbers have been arranged in ascending order and not in the order of merit.

IB JIO Final Result 2025: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the final result:

Visit the official Intelligence Bureau recruitment website. Open the Recruitment or Latest Notifications section. Click on the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech Final Result 2025 link. Download the result PDF. Use the search function (Ctrl+F) to locate your roll number. Save the PDF for future reference.

The Intelligence Bureau has stated that candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) whose roll numbers appear under the Unreserved (UR) category have qualified on unreserved merit standards.

Additionally, roll numbers marked with the letter 'P' indicate that the candidature is provisional. Such candidates have not submitted the required documents or information during document verification or the interview stage, and their appointment will depend on completing the pending formalities.

The bureau has also clarified that inclusion in the final result does not guarantee appointment. The final appointment is subject to:

Successful character and antecedent verification

Medical fitness examination

Fulfilment of all eligibility conditions, including age, educational qualification, and category requirements

The Intelligence Bureau has further reserved the right to rectify any errors or omissions in the result at a later stage, if necessary.