Noida, Greater Noida Revise School Timings for Classes 1 to 8 Amid Heatwave; New Schedule Effective

Summary The District Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Gautam Buddh Nagar has directed all schools to operate from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM with effect from June 29, 2026, until further orders The revised schedule applies to government, government-aided, recognised, CBSE, ICSE, madrasa and all other board-affiliated schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district

School timings for students of Classes 1 to 8 have been revised across Noida and Greater Noida due to persistent heat conditions in the region. The District Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Gautam Buddh Nagar has directed all schools to operate from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM with effect from June 29, 2026, until further orders.

The revised schedule applies to government, government-aided, recognised, CBSE, ICSE, madrasa and all other board-affiliated schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. School authorities have been instructed to implement the revised timings without exception and continue following the order until fresh directions are issued.

According to the district administration, the decision has been taken to reduce students' exposure to high daytime temperatures. By restricting school hours to the morning, authorities aim to minimise the health risks associated with prolonged heat exposure.

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The District Basic Education Officer has directed all educational institutions covered under the order to ensure strict compliance. The revised timings will remain in effect until the administration issues fresh instructions based on the prevailing weather conditions.

The change comes as several parts of north India continue to witness above-normal temperatures following a delay in the advance of the southwest monsoon.

Hot and humid conditions have persisted across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan over the past several days, prompting authorities in multiple districts to adopt precautionary measures to safeguard children and other vulnerable groups from extreme heat.

Officials have advised students, parents and residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, remain adequately hydrated, and follow heat-related advisories issued by local authorities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further across north India. The expected progress of the monsoon is likely to provide relief from the prevailing heat in the coming days.

Until then, the revised 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM school schedule for Classes 1 to 8 will remain in force across Noida and Greater Noida, pending a review of the weather situation by the district administration.