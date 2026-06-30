IISER IAT Result 2026 Declared - Check Scorecard Download Deadline and Counselling Schedule

Summary The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official admission portal, iiseradmission.in.

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official admission portal, iiseradmission.in. The result window will remain available until 5 PM on July 9, 2026.

Alongside the result announcement, IISER has also released the schedule for the counselling process. The online counselling registration facility is set to commence on July 2, 2026. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the aptitude test will be eligible to participate in the admission and seat allocation process conducted through counselling.

To access the IAT 2026 result, candidates are required to visit the official IISER Admission 2026 website and click on the designated result link. Applicants must then log in using their registered user ID and password to view and download their result. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their scorecard for future admission-related procedures.

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The counselling registration process will be conducted online through the official admission portal. Eligible candidates should carefully review the counselling schedule and complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline. According to the admission schedule, the last date to register for IISER counselling is July 9, 2026. Only candidates who have qualified in the IISER Aptitude Test 2026 will be considered for participation in the counselling and seat allotment process.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding seat allocation, document verification, and other admission-related announcements. The examination serves as a key gateway for students aspiring to pursue science, engineering, and research-oriented programmes at IISER campuses across the country.

Find the direct scorecard link here.