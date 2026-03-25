WBJEEB Invites Applications for JENPAS UG 2026; Admit Card Release Date Announced

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website until April 15 The exam will take place in two shifts — from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has commenced the registration process for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS UG) 2026 from March 25. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website until April 15.

According to the official schedule, the JENPAS UG 2026 examination will be conducted on June 7 in offline (OMR-based) mode across 24 districts of West Bengal. The exam will take place in two shifts — from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

The entrance test will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will be held for all courses except the Bachelor of Hospital Administration (BHA), while Paper 2 will be conducted exclusively for candidates applying to the BHA programme.

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The application correction window will be open from April 17 to April 19, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted forms. Admit cards for the examination are scheduled to be released on May 29.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, securing at least 45% aggregate marks (40% for reserved categories).

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026 Application: Steps to Register

Go to the WBJEEB official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on the “JENPAS UG 2026” link. Register with your valid basic information to create login credentials. Login into the dashboard and fill the JENPAS UG application form 2026. Choose the paper and upload the required documents Pay the JENPAS UG application fee. Submit the form and take a printout of the same for your reference

The JENPAS UG exam serves as a gateway for admission to various undergraduate courses in nursing, paramedical, and allied health sciences across institutions in West Bengal.