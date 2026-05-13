UPSC

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Answer Key OUT at upsc.gov.in; 14,161 Candidates Qualify

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
19:07 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the General Studies Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II answer keys through the official UPSC websites
The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on May 25, 2025 at centres across the country

The Union Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the Civil Services Examination 2025 preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the General Studies Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II answer keys through the official UPSC websites.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on May 25, 2025 at centres across the country. Following the prelims, the UPSC CSE mains examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025.

Candidates who cleared the written examination were shortlisted for the interview and personality test stage conducted between January and April 2026. The final results of UPSC CSE 2025 were declared on March 6, 2026.

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UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official UPSC websites.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ tab.
  • Select ‘Answer Keys’ from the drop-down menu.
  • Open the links for General Studies Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II.
  • The answer keys will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

UPSC CSE 2026: Key Statistics

According to data released by the commission, nearly 9.37 lakh candidates registered for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, out of which around 5.76 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary examination.

A total of 14,161 candidates qualified for the mains examination, while 2,736 candidates were shortlisted for the interview and personality test round.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
19:09 PM
UPSC Answer Key UPSC 2026 UPSC CSE 2026
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