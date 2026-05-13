TET

BSE Odisha Announces OTET 2026 Exam Dates; Admit Cards From June 9

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
18:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the official notification, the OTET 2026 examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026 in two shifts for Paper I and Paper II candidates
The board has also announced that OTET 2026 admit cards will be released on June 9, 2026

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha has officially announced the examination schedule for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2026. According to the official notification, the OTET 2026 examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026 in two shifts for Paper I and Paper II candidates.

Paper I, meant for aspirants seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am. Paper II, intended for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8, will take place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The board has also announced that OTET 2026 admit cards will be released on June 9, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official BSE Odisha website.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), and physically handicapped categories must secure at least 50 per cent marks to qualify the examination. Candidates from all other categories will need a minimum of 60 per cent marks to pass.

OTET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website of BSE Odisha.
  • Click on the OTET Admit Card 2026 link available under the latest updates section on the homepage.
  • Enter the registration number, date of birth, and security code.
  • Submit the details to log in.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

The OTET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across Odisha.

Last updated on 13 May 2026
18:46 PM
TET OTET 2026 Exam dates
Similar stories
WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Announcement - WBCHSE Declares Release Time, Marksheet Download Det. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Declares RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2026; Check CBT 2 Dates Here

Punjab School Education Board

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Out; Girls Secure Top Three Positions, Toppers List Inside

Anna University

Anna University Releases CEETA PG 2026 Answer Key; Important Dates Out

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Announcement - WBCHSE Declares Release Time, Marksheet Download Det. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Declares RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2026; Check CBT 2 Dates Here

Punjab School Education Board

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Out; Girls Secure Top Three Positions, Toppers List Inside

Anna University

Anna University Releases CEETA PG 2026 Answer Key; Important Dates Out

Kerala government

CEE Kerala Extends KMAT 2026 Session 2 Registration Deadline; Check Details Here

CBSE 2026

CBSE 12th Result 2026: 17000+ Score Above 95%; Board Announces Foreign Schools, Toppe. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality