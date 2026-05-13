BSE Odisha Announces OTET 2026 Exam Dates; Admit Cards From June 9

Summary According to the official notification, the OTET 2026 examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026 in two shifts for Paper I and Paper II candidates The board has also announced that OTET 2026 admit cards will be released on June 9, 2026

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha has officially announced the examination schedule for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2026. According to the official notification, the OTET 2026 examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026 in two shifts for Paper I and Paper II candidates.

Paper I, meant for aspirants seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am. Paper II, intended for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8, will take place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The board has also announced that OTET 2026 admit cards will be released on June 9, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official BSE Odisha website.

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As per the eligibility criteria, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), and physically handicapped categories must secure at least 50 per cent marks to qualify the examination. Candidates from all other categories will need a minimum of 60 per cent marks to pass.

OTET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha.

Click on the OTET Admit Card 2026 link available under the latest updates section on the homepage.

Enter the registration number, date of birth, and security code.

Submit the details to log in.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The OTET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across Odisha.